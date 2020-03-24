Armin van Buuren optredens in Ziggo Dome uitgesteld

De shows van Armin van Buuren, die dit jaar in de Ziggo Dome gepland stonden, worden verplaatst. Dat meldt de dj op Instagram.
Optredens in Ziggo Dome verplaatst
In eerste instantie zou Armin op woensdag 20 mei en zaterdag 23 mei 2020 voor een uitverkochte Ziggo Dome optreden, maar dat gaat vanwege het coronavirus niet door. Aangezien het kabinet gisteren strengere maatregelen heeft genomen, zijn alle evenementen tot 1 juni 2020 verplicht afgelast. Dat leidt ertoe dat de shows van Armin van Buuren zijn verplaats naar een vooralsnog onbekende data.
‘This Is Me’ en ‘This Is Blah Blah Blah’
Van Buuren geeft 2 verschillende concerten. Waar de ‘This Is Me’-show is bedoeld voor volwassenen, is ‘This Is Blah Blah Blah’ juist gericht op kinderen.
IMPORTANT UPDATE Dear friends, Today at 7 pm, the Dutch government announced the extension of its measures concerning the outbreak of Coronavirus. All events scheduled to take place until the 1st of June are banned. It is with a heavy heart that I have to inform you that this means all of my This Is Me shows and the This Is Blah Blah Blah all ages show in the Ziggo Dome from the 20th to 23rd of May 2020 will be postponed My team and I have worked very hard to create a once-in-a-lifetime experience. We are beyond grateful that the show has been so well received and has sold out 4 times in record time! Unfortunately, this situation is beyond our control and we sincerely hope for your understanding and support. We are in close contact with the Ziggo Dome and will announce replacement dates soon. I guarantee you that my This Is Me shows will happen and you can expect an update about this within two weeks. I would like to thank you for your continuous support in these hard times. Stay healthy and I hope to see you soon in the Ziggo Dome, because there’s no one I’d rather share my story with than all of you. All ticket buyers will receive an update via email. x Armin
