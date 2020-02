Bright Eyes brengt wereldtournee naar Paradiso Amsterdam

View this post on Instagram

More tour dates! ? ? Bright Eyes will tour extensively throughout Europe and the US later this year. Pre-sale for new tour dates is on now through February 20th at 11:59pm local time. General EU/UK on sale starts Friday, Feb. 21st at 10am CET, general US tickets on sale Friday, Feb. 21st at noon Eastern. All dates below. Ticket links at thisisbrighteyes.com – link in bio. 2020 TOUR DATES: 03/23/20 – Tokyo, JP @ Liquidroom 05/14/20 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory # 05/15/20 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory # 05/16/20 – Tacoma, WA @ Temple Theater # 05/18/20 – Sonoma, CA @ Gundlach Bundschu Winery # 05/19/20 – Santa Cruz, CA @ Santa Cruz Civic Auditorium # 05/21/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium # – SOLD OUT 05/22/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium – SOLD OUT 05/23/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium – SOLD OUT 05/24/20 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl 06/12/20 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium * 06/13/20 – Syracuse, NY @ Beak and Skiff * 06/14/20 – Lewiston, NY @ Art Park * 06/16/20 – Bethlehem, PA @ Levitt Pavilion SteelStacks * 06/17/20 – Burlington, VT @ The Green at Shelburne Museum * 06/18/20 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre * 06/19/20 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall * 06/20/20 – Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium + 08/14/20 – Oslo, NO @ Oya Festival 08/16/20 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega 08/18/20 – Hamburg, DE @ Grosse Freiheit 36 08/19/20 – Prague, CZ @ Lucerna Music Bar 08/21/20 – Berlin, DE @ Tempodrom 08/22/20 – Frankfurt, DE @ Batschkapp 08/24/20 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso 08/25/20 – Cologne, DE @ E-Werk 08/27/20 – Vienna, AT @ Open Air Arena 08/28/20 – Munich, DE @ Muffathalle 08/29/20 – Zurich, CH @ X-Tra 09/01/20 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo 09/02/20 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo 09/03/20 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland 09/04/20 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street 09/05/20 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute 09/06/20 – Salisbury, UK @ End of the Road Festival # Lavender Diamond supports * Lucy Dacus supports + Japanese Breakfast and Lucy Dacus support #BrightEyes2020