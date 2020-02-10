Brothers of a Feather komen binnenkort naar Nederland! Het project van ‘Black Crowes’ Chris en Rich Robinson staat in februari 2020 in Paradiso Noord.

UPDATE 12:30 uur: De show van Chris en Rich Robinson in Paradiso Noord is uitverkocht! Kaarten voor het exclusieve concert waren al na enkele minuten vergeven.



Brothers of a Feather naar Paradiso Noord

The Black Crowes zijn terug en komen aankomend najaar naar AFAS Live, maar voor het zover is komen de broers Chris en Rich Robinson eerst naar Paradiso Noord voor een heel speciaal optreden! De gebroeders staan op zaterdag 15 februari 2020 op het Amsterdamse podium, waar het onder de noemer ‘Brothers of a Feather’ een exclusief akoestisch concert geeft.

Concertkaarten

Een gelimiteerd aantal tickets is vanaf maandag 10 februari om 12:00 uur verkrijgbaar via de website van Paradiso.

