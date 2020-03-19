10 vette livestream concerten om terug te kijken

Artiesten die thuis zitten vanwege het coronavirus hebben een manier bedacht waarop ze tòch kunnen optreden voor hun fans. Bekijk hier tien vette livestream concerten.

Tien livestream concerten

Overal ter wereld zitten mensen thuis om de verspreiding van COVID-19 tegen te gaan. Dat geldt ook voor artiesten die onverhoopt hun shows moesten cancelen. Om hun fans tegemoet te komen, hebben sommige muzikanten een live thuisconcert via Instagram gegeven. Goed nieuws! Al deze concerten kun je online terugkijken! Hier staan de tien vetste livestream concerten:

1: Diplo – ‘Corona Sabbath’

Op zaterdag 14 maart 2020 gaf producer en dj Diplo een liveshow via Instagram. Thomas Wesley, zoals hij echt heet, maakte een ‘Corona Sabbath’- YouTube remix van artiesten als Rihanna.

2: Keith Urban – ‘Nashville Warehouse’

Het voormalige ‘American Idol’- jurylid is ook van de partij. Samen met zijn vrouw Nicole Kidman trad de zanger op 16 maart van dit jaar op in het ‘Nashville Warehouse’, een warenhuis bij hun thuis.

3: Chris Martin – #TogetherAtHome

De leadzanger van Coldplay trakteerde zijn fans live op een akoestische mini concert.  ‘#TogetherAtHome’ staat in zijn post op Instagram.

4: John Legend – pianoconcert

Op advies van Chris Martin schoof John Legend achter de camera om zijn thuisblijf-fans te verblijden met een concert. Met Chrissy Teigen (in een handoek) naast hem, zingt hij een aantal van zijn hits.

5: Lizzo – fluitmeditatie

De ‘Truth Hurts’-zangeres maakte op vrijdag 13 maart muziek op haar fluit met een bak gekleurde stenen en rook op de voorgrond.

6: P!nk – piano tutorial

Zangeres Pink gaf op 16 maart live pianoles op Instagram. De Amerikaanse muzikante zong daarbij een cover van Adele’s ‘To Make You Feel My Love’.

7:  Miley Cyrus – ‘Bright Minded’

Voormalig Disney-ster Miley Cyrus zong een aantal nummers van haar nieuwe album ‘Bright Minded’ live  via Instagram op 17 maart.

8: Luke Combs – countrymuziek in de huiskamer

ook countryzanger en singer-songwriter Luke Combs gaf een huiskamerconcert . De Amerikaanse zanger speelde een verzameling nummers van zijn plaat ‘What You See Is What You Get’.

9: Bebe Rexha – teaser van nieuwe single

Het was misschien geen mini concert, maar wel een leuke aankondiging voor de fans. Bebe Rexha zong een klein stukje van haar kersverse nummer genaamd ‘Better Mistakes’. Kesha vergezelde de artieste. Helaas is er geen beeldmateriaal op Instagram te vinden, maar gelukkig staat het op YouTube.

10: Christine and the Queens – een dosis fans op Instagram

Christine and the Queens gaf op 16 maart een optreden in een studioruimte via Instagram. Een concertje vol dans en gezelligheid.

 

