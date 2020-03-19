10 vette livestream concerten om terug te kijken

View this post on Instagram

last night i invited @rhye over for the first corona sabbath. (We made that up because we we had iron on t-shirt letters.. maybe it will stick) . While we’re all in self imposed quarantine and I’m grounded from playing shows I am going to get creative and make up random sets and shows live from my house. up next sunday 3pm et @majorlazer… our albums done so we got a lot of new music…tune in on it live and @youtube #socialdistancing