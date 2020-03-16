Sam Smith releaset nieuw album ‘To Die For’

Sam Smith is terug met een gloednieuwe plaat. De Britse zanger brengt in de zomer van 2020 zijn derde album ‘To Die For’ uit.

‘To Die For’

Vrijdag 1 mei 2020 is de releasedatum van het nieuwe materiaal. Dat meldt de artiest op sociale media. Het album bevat veel nummers in het popgenre. To Die For is de langverwachte opvolger van ‘The Thrill of It All’ (2017) en ‘In The Lonely Hour’ (2014). Fans kunnen het nieuwe album ‘To Die For’ alvast reserveren via Bol.com

Stay with me

Samuel Frederick Smith, beter bekend als Sam Smith, werd geboren op 19 mei 1992 in Londen. De Britse vocalist scoorde veel hits waaronder ‘Stay With Me’, waarmee de artiest in 2015 twee awards won. In hetzelfde jaar zong hij de soundtrack voor James Bond film Spectre genaamd ‘Writing’s on the Wall’.

My THIRD album TO DIE FOR is yours May 1st!!!! You can preorder tomorrow.

I‘m more proud of this album than anything I’ve ever done. I’ve really set myself free the last two years whilst writing this & I hope you can dance and relate to these stories. It’s all for you, always xx pic.twitter.com/bbU7jAU06l — Sam Smith (@samsmith) February 13, 2020

