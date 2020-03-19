Low Roar in zomer 2020 naar TivoliVredenburg Utrecht

Low Roar komt in juli 2020 naar Nederland. De band geeft een optreden bij het Utrechtse poppodium TivoliVredenburg.
Low Roar naar TivoliVredenburg
Op zaterdag 4 juli 2020 staat de band op de bühne van TivoliVredenburg te Utrecht. Dat meldt de muzikant op Instagram. Het concert begint om 20:30 uur in de Cloud Nine-zaal.
Concertkaarten
Tickets voor Low Roar zijn per direct verkrijgbaar via de website van TivoliVredenburg.
‘Death Stranding’
Low Roar is een muziekproject van producer en singer-songwriter Ryan Karazija, tevens de leadzanger van de groep. De indie-rockband maakt naast studioalbums ook muziek voor videogames. Zo heeft de formatie een single gemaakt voor de game ‘Death Stranding’, een videospel dat in 2019 werd genomineerd voor ‘beste audiodesign’.
I was asked to prepare something for the announcement of a few of our summer dates , but i am finding it extremely hard given the current situation in the world. Wasn’t sure if it was the right time and wasn’t sure where our world would be in these summer months. Anyway , we have decided to look forward and start to plan the rest of our year, maybe it gives us all a sense of movement and to better times ahead. Here are a few dates that are announced and going on sale today. As I lay in my bed , self quarantine, I hope everyone is keeping safe and looking after eachother . ?
