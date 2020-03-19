Low Roar in zomer 2020 naar TivoliVredenburg Utrecht

Geschreven door op 19 maart 2020 om 12:41
Ryan Karazija (Low Roar) - Fotocredits: Stefan Flöper - Wiki Commons (CC-BY-SA-3.0 )
Ryan Karazija (Low Roar) - Fotocredits: Stefan Flöper - Wiki Commons (CC-BY-SA-3.0 )

Low Roar komt in juli 2020 naar Nederland. De band geeft een optreden bij het Utrechtse poppodium TivoliVredenburg.  

Low Roar naar TivoliVredenburg

Op zaterdag 4 juli 2020 staat de band op de bühne van TivoliVredenburg te Utrecht. Dat meldt de muzikant op Instagram. Het concert begint om 20:30 uur in de Cloud Nine-zaal.

Concertkaarten

Tickets voor Low Roar zijn per direct verkrijgbaar via de website van TivoliVredenburg.

‘Death Stranding’

Low Roar is een muziekproject van producer en singer-songwriter Ryan Karazija, tevens de leadzanger van de groep. De indie-rockband maakt naast studioalbums ook muziek voor videogames. Zo heeft de formatie een single gemaakt voor de game ‘Death Stranding’, een videospel dat in 2019 werd genomineerd voor ‘beste audiodesign’.

 

Bron: TivoliVredenburg,  Instagram, videogamer

Foutje gezien? Mail de redactie.​

The following two tabs change content below.

Masah Fofana

Redacteur op www.artiestennieuws.nl
Masah Fofana, redacteur bij www.artiestennieuws.nl
Deel artikel:

Laat een reactie achter

Het e-mailadres wordt niet gepubliceerd.

Deze website gebruikt Akismet om spam te verminderen. Bekijk hoe je reactie-gegevens worden verwerkt.

Artikel Tags:
· · · ·
Artikel Categorieën:
Aankondigingen · Artiesten · Concertaankondigingen · Low Roar Nieuws · Nieuws

Gerelateerde Artikelen

Menu