Low Roar in zomer 2020 naar TivoliVredenburg Utrecht

I was asked to prepare something for the announcement of a few of our summer dates , but i am finding it extremely hard given the current situation in the world. Wasn’t sure if it was the right time and wasn’t sure where our world would be in these summer months. Anyway , we have decided to look forward and start to plan the rest of our year, maybe it gives us all a sense of movement and to better times ahead. Here are a few dates that are announced and going on sale today. As I lay in my bed , self quarantine, I hope everyone is keeping safe and looking after eachother . ?