Duffy komt door coronacrisis voor het eerst in tien jaar met nieuwe muziek

Hi Jo (Whiley) Hope you are well and keeping safe. Wanted to send you this to play on the radio, if you want. You may have read the words I wrote a few weeks back, I do feel freer. Tried to follow up with a spoken interview, but it’s harder than I thought, I will follow up in writing soon. Universal Music & no one knows I am doing this. They won’t be mad, they are lovely people. So here’s a song … here’s “Something Beautiful”. It’s just something for you to play people on radio during these troubling times, if you like the song of course. If it lifts spirits. I don’t plan to release it, I just thought a little something might be nice for people if they are at home, on lockdown. Duffy x