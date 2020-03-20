Duffy komt door coronacrisis voor het eerst in tien jaar met nieuwe muziek

Geschreven door op 20 maart 2020 om 15:38
Duffy is terug! De zangeres deelde donderdag een nieuwe track genaamd ‘Something Beautiful’ met BBC Radio 2-dj Jo Whiley.

Duffy deelt track ‘Something Beautiful’

Goed nieuws voor fans van Duffy! De zangeres is terug met een gloednieuw nummer genaamd ‘Something Beautiful’. Duffy deelde donderdag een e-mail op Instagram die ze naar BBC Radio 2-dj Jo Whiley stuurde: “Hoi Jo (Whiley). Ik hoop dat het goed met je gaat en dat je veilig bent. Ik wilde je dit sturen om op de radio te spelen, als je wilt.” Het nieuwe nummer, dat niet officieel uitgebracht zal worden, werd donderdag gedraaid in het radioprogramma van Whiley.

De Welshe zangeres schrijft in de mail dat ze de track zonder medeweten van haar label Universal Music deelt. Ze is echter niet bang voor gevolgen: “Ze worden niet boos, het zijn fijne mensen.” De vocaliste, die in 2008 een grote hit scoorde met het nummer ‘Mercy’, deelt de nieuwe track om mensen een hart onder de riem te steken tijdens deze coronacrisis.

 

 

