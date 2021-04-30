Noel Gallagher kondigt ‘Greatest Hits’-album aan

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds komen binnenkort met een ‘Greatest Hits’-album. De plaat wordt in juni uitgebracht.

Noel Gallagher komt met ‘Greatest Hits’-album

Het album heeft de naam ‘Back The Way We Came: Vol 1 (2011-2021)’ gekregen en bevat 18 tracks uit het eerste decennium van Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds. De nummers op het album zijn afkomstig van Gallaghers drie studioalbums en de EP’s ‘Black Star Dancing’, ‘This Is The Place’ en ‘Blue Moon Rising’.

Het album is ook verkrijgbaar als limited edition deluxe versie, met een bonus disc met nooit eerder uitgebrachte akoestische versies, remixes, instrumentals en een demo. Het ‘Greatest Hits’-album wordt op 11 juni 2021 uitgebracht en kan inmiddels besteld worden via de website van de voormalig Oasis-gitarist.

‘Back The Way We Came: Vol 1 (2011-2021)’ bevat de volgende tracks:

Disc 1:

Everybody’s On The Run The Death Of You And Me AKA… What A Life! If I Had A Gun In The Heat Of The Moment Riverman Lock All The Doors The Dying Of The Light Ballad Of The Mighty I We’re On Our Way Now

Disc 2:

Black Star Dancing Holy Mountain (Remastered) A Dream Is All I Need To Get By This Is The Place It’s A Beautiful World Blue Moon Rising Dead In The Water (Live At RTÉ 2FM Studios) Flying On The Ground

Bonus disc (limited edition release):

It’s A Beautiful World (instrumental) If I Had A Gun… (akoestisch) Black Star Dancing (Skeleton Key Remix) Black Star Dancing (12″ Mix Instrumental) The Man Who Built The Moon (akoestisch) International Magic (demo) Blue Moon Rising (Sons of the Desert Remix) The Dying Of The Light (akoestisch) This Is The Place (Skeleton Key Remix) This Is The Place (instrumental) Black Star Dancing (The Reflex Revision) Be Careful What You Wish For (instrumental)

Bron: Persbericht Gigz Promotions

