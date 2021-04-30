Royal Blood releaset nieuw album ‘Typhoons’

Royal Blood - Foto: Thesupermat (Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0)
Royal Blood is terug met een nieuw album! Het Britse rockduo bracht vrijdag zijn nieuwe plaat uit, getiteld ‘Typhoons’.

‘Typhoons’ is het derde studioalbum van Mike Kerr en Ben Thatcher, na ‘Royal Blood’ uit 2014 en ‘How Did We Get So Dark?’ uit 2017. De rockers deelden de afgelopen maanden verschillende voorproefjes van de nieuwe release, in de vorm van singles ‘Trouble’s Coming’‘Typhoons’‘Limbo’ en ‘Boilermaker’.

Het nieuwe werk van de Britse rockers bevat tien nieuwe tracks en is beschikbaar op alle bekende streamingsdiensten zoals Spotify. Daarnaast is de plaat ook fysiek verkrijgbaar via onder andere Bol.com.

 

