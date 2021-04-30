Royal Blood is terug met een nieuw album! Het Britse rockduo bracht vrijdag zijn nieuwe plaat uit, getiteld ‘Typhoons’.
Royal Blood releaset nieuw album
‘Typhoons’ is het derde studioalbum van Mike Kerr en Ben Thatcher, na ‘Royal Blood’ uit 2014 en ‘How Did We Get So Dark?’ uit 2017. De rockers deelden de afgelopen maanden verschillende voorproefjes van de nieuwe release, in de vorm van singles ‘Trouble’s Coming’, ‘Typhoons’, ‘Limbo’ en ‘Boilermaker’.
Het nieuwe werk van de Britse rockers bevat tien nieuwe tracks en is beschikbaar op alle bekende streamingsdiensten zoals Spotify. Daarnaast is de plaat ook fysiek verkrijgbaar via onder andere Bol.com.
Bron: Spotify
Foutje gezien? Mail de redactie.
The following two tabs change content below.
Robin de Roode
Redacteur op www.artiestennieuws.nl
Robin de Roode, redacteur bij Artiestennieuws.nl
Laatste berichten van Robin de Roode (toon alles)
- Gojira brengt nieuw album ‘Fortitude’ uit - 30 april, 2021
- Noel Gallagher kondigt ‘Greatest Hits’-album aan - 30 april, 2021
- Royal Blood releaset nieuw album ‘Typhoons’ - 30 april, 2021
- Green Day, Fall Out Boy en Weezer verplaatsen concert naar 2022 - 28 april, 2021
- Gemeente Breda geeft geen vergunning voor 538 Oranjedag - 20 april, 2021
Artikel Tags:album · Royal Blood · Royal Blood 2021 · Royal Blood album · Royal Blood nieuw album · Royal Blood Typhoons · Typhoons
Artikel Categorieën:Aankondigingen · Albumreleases · Artiesten · Nieuws · Royal Blood Nieuws