System of a Down concert in Ziggo Dome krijgt geen nieuwe datum

To all our fans, System Of A Down thanks you for your patience and understanding throughout this COVID-19 pandemic. ? ?As you know, our scheduled tour dates for 2020 were forced to change due to the global crisis and we have been working with our promoters and local governments to collectively create a safe environment going forward. With that being said, we are rescheduling our tour for the summer of 2021. Due to circumstances that are out of our control, this has regrettably led to the cancellation of some of our headline shows that were planned for this year. Though this is disappointing for our fans and for us, we hope to revisit these cities along with many more in the future. The shows affected are listed below. ? ?Cancelled (links in bio): ?03.06.2020 – Amsterdam @ Ziggo Dome ?08.06.2020 – Berlin @ Waldbühne ?16.06.2020 – Prague @ 02 Arena ?17.06.2020 – Budapest @ László Papp Sport Arena ?23.06.2020 – Stockholm @ Ericsson Globe ?30.06.2020 – Kraków @ Tauron Arena ? ?For those without links, please contact your point of purchase. ? ?We are pleased to announce the rescheduled date for our 19.06.20 Zürich show, which is now 8th June, 2021 at Hallenstadion. Existing tickets are valid for the rescheduled show. ? ?We are also looking forward to playing some European festivals in June 2021. Those festivals will be announcing their line-ups soon, so please keep an eye on all of our social channels for more information.