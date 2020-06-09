System of a Down concert in Ziggo Dome krijgt geen nieuwe datum

System of a Down komt zijn afgelaste concert niet inhalen. De band zou op 3 juni in de Ziggo Dome optreden, maar het concert kon vanwege de coronamaatregelen geen doorgang vinden.
Slecht nieuws voor System of a Down-fans! Het Ziggo Dome concert van de band, dat oorspronkelijk op 3 juni plaats zou vinden, wordt niet ingehaald. Dat meldt de Amsterdamse concertzaal op zijn website. Het is niet gelukt om een nieuwe datum voor de show te vinden en dus is het concert definitief geannuleerd.
“We hebben bericht ontvangen van concertorganisator MOJO dat het concert van System of a Down dat op 3 juni 2020 zou plaatsvinden vinden in de Ziggo Dome niet kan worden verplaatst naar een nieuwe datum en dus is geannuleerd”, schrijft de Ziggo Dome op zijn website. Ticketmaster neemt contact op met de kaartkopers om meer informatie over de annulering te geven.
De band bevestigt maandag via een Instagram-post dat het niet gelukt is om nieuwe data voor het overgrote deel van zijn Europese tour te vinden. Wel laten de rockers weten dat ze in de zomer van 2021 op een aantal festivals zullen spelen. Welke festivals dit zijn, wordt later bekendgemaakt via de desbetreffende festivalorganisaties.
To all our fans, System Of A Down thanks you for your patience and understanding throughout this COVID-19 pandemic. ? ?As you know, our scheduled tour dates for 2020 were forced to change due to the global crisis and we have been working with our promoters and local governments to collectively create a safe environment going forward. With that being said, we are rescheduling our tour for the summer of 2021. Due to circumstances that are out of our control, this has regrettably led to the cancellation of some of our headline shows that were planned for this year. Though this is disappointing for our fans and for us, we hope to revisit these cities along with many more in the future. The shows affected are listed below. ? ?Cancelled (links in bio): ?03.06.2020 – Amsterdam @ Ziggo Dome ?08.06.2020 – Berlin @ Waldbühne ?16.06.2020 – Prague @ 02 Arena ?17.06.2020 – Budapest @ László Papp Sport Arena ?23.06.2020 – Stockholm @ Ericsson Globe ?30.06.2020 – Kraków @ Tauron Arena ? ?For those without links, please contact your point of purchase. ? ?We are pleased to announce the rescheduled date for our 19.06.20 Zürich show, which is now 8th June, 2021 at Hallenstadion. Existing tickets are valid for the rescheduled show. ? ?We are also looking forward to playing some European festivals in June 2021. Those festivals will be announcing their line-ups soon, so please keep an eye on all of our social channels for more information.
