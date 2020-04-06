Duran Duran-bassist John Taylor wint strijd tegen coronavirus

Geschreven door op 6 april 2020 om 12:39
John Taylor, Duran Duran - Fotocredits: Jelena Ivanovi?, EXIT Photo Team (Exit Festival's Flickr photostream) [CC BY-SA 3.0] via Wikimedia Commons
Duran Duran - Fotocredits: Jelena Ivanovi?, EXIT Photo Team (Exit Festival's Flickr photostream) [CC BY-SA 3.0] via Wikimedia Commons

John Taylor is hersteld van het coronavirus nadat hij drie weken geleden liet weten positief te zijn getest op het virus.

John Taylor wint strijd tegen corona

De vrouw van de 59-jarige Duran Duran-bassist liet op haar Instagram-pagina weten dat Taylor na drie weken strijd het coronavirus de das om heeft gedaan en dus is genezen.

DEAR FRIENDS OF MINE after giving some thought to this, I have decided to share with you that I tested positive with the Corona Virus almost three weeks ago. Perhaps I am a particularly robust 59 year old – I like to think I am – or was blessed with getting only a mild case of Covid 19 – but after a week or so of what I would describe as a 'Turbo-charged Flu', I came out of it feeling okay- although I must admit I didn't mind the quarantine as it gave me the chance to really recover. I am speaking out in answer to the enormous amount of fear being generated by the pandemic, some of it entirely justified, and my heart goes out to everyone who has had to deal with real loss and pain. But I want to let you know that it isn't always a killer, and we can and will beat this thing. Sending LOVE to all my Homies and Fans, in Italy ?? particularly, the UK ?? and the US ?? and everywhere in the world I have been lucky enough to visit on my travels with DURAN DURAN. Cannot wait to be back onstage again, sharing new music, love and joy. Stay safe, stay connected and get creative! Love John ?

Duran Duran

In 1978 richtte John Taylor samen met toetsenist Nick Rhodes de popband Duran Duran op. Simon Le Bon sloot bij het tweetal aan als zanger waarna het drietal in de jaren 80 doorbrak met het nummer ‘The Reflex’. Beluister de single hieronder.

 

Bron: Instagram, YouTube

