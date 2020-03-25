Harry Styles concert in Ziggo Dome verplaatst naar 2021

Harry Styles komt in 2021 naar Nederland! De zanger zou in eerste instantie in mei 2020 naar Nederland komen. Dat gaat vanwege huidige coronamaatregelen van het kabinet niet door.
Harry toch naar Nederland
Voormalig One Direction-zanger Harry Styles heeft zijn ‘Love On Tour-tournee in het Verenigd Koninkrijk en Europa uitgesteld wegens de het coronavirus. Vorig jaar maakte de artiest bekend dat hij op woensdag 6 mei 2020 op de bühne van de Ziggo Dome staat. Het concert maakt deel uit van zijn Europese tour. Tot groot verdriet van zijn fans is het concert echter afgelast. Gelukkig laat de muzikant op Instagram weten dat hij op zaterdag 27 maart 2021 alsnog naar Nederland komt.
Anyone who knows me, knows that performing has always been my favorite part of working in music. However, during times like these, the safety and protection of touring crew, fans, and everyone else around the world is an immediate priority. For obvious reasons, the upcoming tour in the UK and Europe will be rescheduled to 2021. Tickets already purchased will be valid for these shows. In the meantime, we will be closely monitoring the situation around the world and will continue updating you in the months to come. For the safety of yourself and others, please self-isolate. We’re all in this together. I can’t wait to see you out on the road as soon as it’s safe to do so. Until then, treat people with kindness. H
Coronamaatregelen
Afgelopen maandag, op 23 maart 2020, maakte het kabinet bekend dat alle evenementen tot 1 juni 2020 zijn verboden. Eerder werd bekendgemaakt dat deze maatregel tot 6 april 2020 zou gelden, dit is inmiddels verlengd om verspreiding van het coronavirus tegen te gaan.
