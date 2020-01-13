Queen en Alice Cooper bij benefietconcert voor bosbranden Australië

Onder meer Queen, Adam Lambert en Alice Cooper slaan de handen ineen met een benefietconcert om geld op te halen voor de bestrijding van de bosbranden in Australië.
Benefietconcert met o.a. Queen en Alice Cooper
Er woeden al tijden hevige bosbranden in Australië en menig artiest wil bijdragen om dat zo snel mogelijk te stoppen. ANZ Stadium Sydney kwam met het idee van een benefietconcert waarvan de opbrengst volledig naar organisaties gaan die zich bezighouden met het redden, herstellen en revalideren van de natuur.
Met het concert hebben niet de minste artiesten aangegeven te willen helpen. Zo staan onder meer Queen en Adam Lambert, Alice Cooper en Pete Murray op het affiche. Daarnaast worden er binnenkort nieuwe namen aan de line-up bekend gemaakt.
Benieuwd naar de line-up tot nu toe? Bekijk het hieronder:
View this post on Instagram
YES !!! It’s official. We’re donating our stage from our QAL show the previous night in Sydney for this great line-up of talent to raise money for Bushfire Relief. ???? FIRE FIGHT AUSTRALIA will kick off from 1pm and run till late at ANZ Stadium, Sydney Olympic Park on Sunday 16 February 2020. Tickets go on sale at 12 Noon (AEDT) today at www.ticketek.com.au and are priced at $100, $85 and $70 with an option to make further contributions to bushfire relief during purchase. Ticketek Australia is the only authorised seller of FIRE FIGHT AUSTRALIA tickets. Do not pay more than the prices listed for your tickets. All concert ticket profits and all contributions through Ticketek will go towards key organisations providing vital “Rescue”, “Relief and Recovery” and “Rehabilitation”. • “Rescue” – Rural and regional fire services in affected states • “Relief and Recovery” – Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery • “Rehabilitation” – The RSPCA Bushfire Appeal Fans can also donate to bushfire relief through www.firefightaustralia.com All Media Enquiries: media@firefightaustralia.com All Other Enquiries: info@firefightaustralia.com Bri
Bron: Rolling Stone
Foutje gezien? Mail de redactie.
Jaco Wilschut
Laatste berichten van Jaco Wilschut (toon alles)
- Queen en Alice Cooper bij benefietconcert voor bosbranden Australië - 13 januari, 2020
- Napalm Death met ‘Campaign For Musical Destruction Tour’ naar Patronaat - 13 januari, 2020
- Jack Garratt in voorjaar 2020 naar Paradiso - 13 januari, 2020
- The White Buffalo in voorjaar 2020 naar TivoliVredenburg en 013 - 13 januari, 2020
- Kurt Vile solo naar Muziekgieterij en TivoliVredenburg - 13 januari, 2020